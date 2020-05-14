american idol

Danville's Grace Leer reflects on time on 'American Idol'

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Daly City's Francisco Martin is one of seven contestants remaining with a chance to win "American Idol" this Sunday right here on ABC7. Danville's Grace Leer did not advance to the season finale, but most would agree the former Cal Women's Soccer star's future in music is very bright.



I spoke with Grace this week and she told me that while she's disappointed won't be the next American Idol, she's excited for the road ahead.

"This journey has been an absolute dream. I am so incredibly grateful for American Idol giving me the opportunity. Honestly, this feel like a launching pad for me," said Grace.



Grace will appear on the season finale of "American Idol" during the group song portion of the show and is thankful for her time on "American Idol" and reaching the Top 11.

"What's next for me is getting back to Nashville. I'm hoping to get back when it's safe and getting back to my music. I have some singles and music in the works that's already finished."

She says "American Idol" has been a life-changing experience that's given her an incredible platform to share her music.

"It's taught me a lot and it's changed my life. I think, in most ways, that my voice has been heard and I've been seen now," she said. "I'm 28 and I've been doing this since I was a little girl and this is the first time I'm being noticed. I think as an artist and a singer that's what you want."

When asked where she would like to perform at some point in the future, she highlighted her dream of performing the national anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.



"You want people to appreciate what you are doing and the art you are doing and American Idol did that for me. I've gained so many fans and such a strong following that is going to continue to follow me," said Leer.

