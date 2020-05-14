Danville's Grace Leer reflects on time on 'American Idol'

SPOILERS: We're sad to see her go but we're excited to see her grow 🌱🌷🌸! Watch @GraceLeermusic's #AmericanIdol journey on Hulu and On Demand NOW! pic.twitter.com/KwPqaIELQo— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 11, 2020
I spoke with Grace this week and she told me that while she's disappointed won't be the next American Idol, she's excited for the road ahead.
RELATED: Bay Area native Grace Leer advances to American Idol's Top 11
"This journey has been an absolute dream. I am so incredibly grateful for American Idol giving me the opportunity. Honestly, this feel like a launching pad for me," said Grace.
She’s come a long way since her 3rd grade talent show! @GraceLeermusic makes the #AmericanIdol Top 10 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Qpmcp0MtAf— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) May 4, 2020
Grace will appear on the season finale of "American Idol" during the group song portion of the show and is thankful for her time on "American Idol" and reaching the Top 11.
"What's next for me is getting back to Nashville. I'm hoping to get back when it's safe and getting back to my music. I have some singles and music in the works that's already finished."
RELATED: 'American Idol': Bay Area native Francisco Martin honors nurse mother, brother with Top 11 performance
She says "American Idol" has been a life-changing experience that's given her an incredible platform to share her music.
"It's taught me a lot and it's changed my life. I think, in most ways, that my voice has been heard and I've been seen now," she said. "I'm 28 and I've been doing this since I was a little girl and this is the first time I'm being noticed. I think as an artist and a singer that's what you want."
When asked where she would like to perform at some point in the future, she highlighted her dream of performing the national anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
Just spoke with @AmericanIdol Top 11 contestant & Danville's @GraceLeermusic who tells me it would be a DREAM to sing the National Anthem for the @49ers at @LevisStadium ! I think this should happen 😀 #ABC7Now #49ers #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/3HD9DndX3Z— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 12, 2020
"You want people to appreciate what you are doing and the art you are doing and American Idol did that for me. I've gained so many fans and such a strong following that is going to continue to follow me," said Leer.
You can check out Grace on Spotify here.
See more stories and videos about "American Idol" here.