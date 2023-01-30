Car apparently hit by Amtrak train in Oakland, video shows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A train is back up and running after a train versus car collision in Oakland Monday morning.

Amtrak reported Train 521 stopped west of Oakland due to a vehicle incident, according to Capitol Corridor in a tweet at 6:19 a.m.

Video obtained by ABC7 showed the damage of the car that was reportedly hit by the train.

Injuries were reported, but no further information was released on the driver nor the train.

Train 521 is running 2 hours and 15 minutes late into Oakland Coliseum as a result of the crash, the agency said.

Train 522 also reported delays.

Officials said Ace Trains provided mutual aid between Fremont and San Jose.

Video is from an earlier update

