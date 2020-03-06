7 On Your Side

Bay Area dog trainer accused of abuse found guilty on 4 felony counts

By and Randall Yip
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A jury of seven women and five men Thursday found Garry Reynolds of NorCal K9 guilty of four felony counts of unlawfully depriving seven dogs in his company's care necessary food, drink and shelter. Reynolds had been charged with seven counts; an eighth was previously dropped.

The Contra Costa County prosecutor Arsh Singh successfully argued Reynolds abused Rambo, Zeus, Favor and Gunner, a Doberman.

The same jury cleared Reynolds of abuse to a different dog named Gunner, a German Shepherd, as well as Finley and Xena.

RELATED: Emotional testimony in animal abuse trial for dog trainer accused in German Shepherd's death

Of the seven animals, the latter Gunner was the only one to die while at NorCal K9.

Pet parents Denise and Jeff Swank told 7 On Your Side they are happy NorCal K9 has been exposed and they are putting this chapter behind them.

Defense Attorney Matt Fregi says his client is disappointed in the verdict. "It was undisputed at trial that Mr. Reynolds had no personal knowledge of the conditions of the house or the conditions the dogs were being kept in," Fregi said.

RELATED: Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez

"There's ways to conduct proper dog trainings and dogs -- they can't call for help. They can't call 911," Singh said.

Reynolds could get up to 10 years in state prison. Sentencing will take place on May 1.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer Kahan has introduced a state bill that would for the first time impose minimum standards on dog trainers.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinez7 on your sideconsumeranimal crueltycrimeanimals in perilpetanimal abuseconsumer watchpetsanimalanimal newsanimalsanimal rightsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez
EXCLUSIVE: Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Calls for oversight as dog trainers accused of neglect, services not rendered
EXCLUSIVE: Little oversight of dog trainers despite canine deaths
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News