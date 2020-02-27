Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The felony trial against the owner of a dog training business in Contra Costa County on seven counts of animal abuse got underway Wednesday in Martinez. Garry Reynolds is accused in the death of a German shepherd is his care. Gunnar died of heat stroke on a property on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.
Reynolds, who owns Nor Cal K9, is also accused of abusing or neglecting 6 other dogs.
An Antioch code enforcement officer testified he found lots of feces and dog hair on this property, which he described in poor condition. Bridgett Loughnane testified she found a burn mark on her dog's Finley's neck, which she says Reynolds dismissed as a hot spot.
But defense attorney Matt Fregi said Reynolds moved out of the property a month before Finley and five other dogs in the case were found there by authorities.
"The utter lack of there being other evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Reynolds, especially as it relates to the passing of Gunnar, that is an absolute failure of proof," Fregi said.
Prosecutors originally charged Reynolds with eight felonies, but recently dropped one of the charges.
The trial is expected to last into next week.
