7 On Your Side

Animal abuse trial for dog trainer begins in Martinez

By and Randall Yip
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The felony trial against the owner of a dog training business in Contra Costa County on seven counts of animal abuse got underway Wednesday in Martinez. Garry Reynolds is accused in the death of a German shepherd is his care. Gunnar died of heat stroke on a property on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Reynolds, who owns Nor Cal K9, is also accused of abusing or neglecting 6 other dogs.

An Antioch code enforcement officer testified he found lots of feces and dog hair on this property, which he described in poor condition. Bridgett Loughnane testified she found a burn mark on her dog's Finley's neck, which she says Reynolds dismissed as a hot spot.

EXCLUSIVE: Two dog deaths spark concern about lack of regulations for dog trainers

But defense attorney Matt Fregi said Reynolds moved out of the property a month before Finley and five other dogs in the case were found there by authorities.

"The utter lack of there being other evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Reynolds, especially as it relates to the passing of Gunnar, that is an absolute failure of proof," Fregi said.

RELATED: Santa Clara couple says dog died in care of local trainer

Prosecutors originally charged Reynolds with eight felonies, but recently dropped one of the charges.

The trial is expected to last into next week.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinez7 on your sideconsumeranimal crueltycrimeanimals in perilpetanimal abuseconsumer watchpetsanimalanimal newsanimalsanimal rightsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
EXCLUSIVE: Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Calls for oversight as dog trainers accused of neglect, services not rendered
EXCLUSIVE: Little oversight of dog trainers despite canine deaths
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls F-150 trucks due to headlight issue, 'voice cloning' allows scammers to create convincing fakes, and more
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
BART Week 2020: What's the cost of your commute?
QUICK TIP: BART Week 2020: What's an excursion ticket?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Solano County resident treated, unknown origin
Report finds racial disparity in BART citations
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
Show More
Man caught on camera riding longboard across South Bay freeway
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
AccuWeather forecast: Record highs today
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
More TOP STORIES News