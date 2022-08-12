Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after car crash into Los Angeles home, rep says

Actress Anne Heche fell into a coma and is in critical condition after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home, a spokesperson disclosed Monday.

LOS ANGELES -- Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury in her car crash last week and is not expected to survive, a representative for the actress' family said Thursday.

Heche is being kept alive in a coma on life support as organ donation is being considered as an option, her spokesperson said.

The statement issued on behalf of Heche's family and friends read:

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Heche crashed her car last week, apparently driving at high speed before losing control and smashing through the walls of a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, setting the car and home on fire. A woman inside the home and her pets escaped serious injury but her house was severely damaged.

Shortly after the crash, Heche slipped into a coma and was listed in critical condition.

Police later tested her blood and determined she was likely under the influence of a controlled substance while she was behind the wheel.