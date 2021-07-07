Parts of Bay Area to soar into 100s during sizzling 5-day heat wave

WATCH LIVE: Track temps, air quality in real-time amid SF Bay Area heat wave
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco said parts of the East Bay and North Bay are expected to soar into the triple digits over a five-day period.
"It's going to be an abrupt change, especially in our inland neighborhoods," said Nicco. "We quickly jump into the 100s Thursday."
Temperatures will rise to 101 in Fairfield and Antioch. Concord and Livermore will be in the the high 90s. Cloverdale will be the hottest location in Sonoma County Thursday at 104.
The heat wave will continue to intensify as the week progresses with temperatures warming up even more on Friday and Saturday.
Solano County is under an excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 9 p.m. Monday. Lake County and interior Mendocino County is under an excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 12 a.m. Monday. The North Bay mountains, as well as the East Bay hills, interior valleys and Diablo range are all under the warning from noon Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
"It's going to be the most dangerous in Lake, Mendocino and Solano counties on Friday through Monday because of highs of 100 to 115," said Nicco.
LIVE: Map shows real-time conditions across Bay Area amid heat wave
There is some relief. Nicco said "the local sea breeze will keep the coast and San Francisco from overheating."
Afternoon temperatures are expected to return closer to normal levels on Tuesday.
RELATED: ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
"There are a couple of things to think about," said Nicco. "If you have to be outside, do you have enough water?"
Other heat safety tips including wearing light weight clothing and taking frequent breaks in the shade outside.
Also, never leave your children or pets in the vehicle, even for a few minutes.
"We will have more on this heat wave as we go through it," added Nicco.
Latest Heat Alerts as of July 8, 1 p.m.
- Head Advisory: Santa Clara Valley (12 p.m. Friday - 11 p.m. Sunday)
- Excessive Heat Warning: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range (12 p.m. Saturday - 11 p.m. Sunday)
- Excessive Heat Warning: Solano County (12 p.m. Friday - 9 p.m. Monday)
- Excessive Heat Warning: Lake County and Interior Mendocino County (12 p.m. Friday - midnight Monday morning)
VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
