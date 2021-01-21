presidential inauguration

I-Team: Antifa finds no one to fight in Sacramento on Inauguration Day

Without Trump supporters or the Proud Boys there, Antifa had very little to rail against, so the day ended without major incident.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- State capitals across the country were on high alert today, after warnings about possible armed protesters "storming" state offices.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes traveled to Sacramento to monitor the situation. The only protesters he found - a crowd of about 120 anti-fascists from around Northern California.

The 1,000 National Guard troops were front and center, with an enhanced presence of CHP officers at the State Capitol complex. The only significant group of protesters today were anti-fascists.

Antifa Sacramento had put out a call for supporters from around the state to come here and face off with right-wing groups who never showed up.

One group of antifascists gathered at Fremont Park in Sacramento, some armed with sticks and shields. They discussed plans, and passed out helmets.

They marched to the state Capitol, chanting against both President Trump and President Biden on his Inauguration Day. They merged with a second group of Antifa, setting off a purple smoke grenade, then headed to the federal building where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has offices. National Guard watched as they chalked the front, one writing "no kids in cages."

They argued for a while about what to do next. One group splitting off and heading home. The other played cat and mouse with this Trump supporter flying an American flag. He stopped and blared the national anthem, then sped away before Antifa could catch up to him.

One man chose to argue with the protesters, until he fled into an apartment building. One anti-fascist grabbed our camera lens to try and prevent us from documenting the incident.

Without Trump supporters or the Proud Boys here, Antifa had very little to rail against, so the day ended without major incident.

