I-Team: Antifa finds no one to fight in Sacramento on Inauguration Day

The I-Team's Dan Noyes traveled to Sacramento to monitor the situation. The only protesters he found - a crowd of about 120 anti-fascists from around Northern California.
RELATED: Heavily fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
The 1,000 National Guard troops were front and center, with an enhanced presence of CHP officers at the State Capitol complex. The only significant group of protesters today were anti-fascists.
Antifa Sacramento had put out a call for supporters from around the state to come here and face off with right-wing groups who never showed up.
One group of antifascists gathered at Fremont Park in Sacramento, some armed with sticks and shields. They discussed plans, and passed out helmets.
RELATED: Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office during Capitol riot arrested
They marched to the state Capitol, chanting against both President Trump and President Biden on his Inauguration Day. They merged with a second group of Antifa, setting off a purple smoke grenade, then headed to the federal building where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has offices. National Guard watched as they chalked the front, one writing "no kids in cages."
They argued for a while about what to do next. One group splitting off and heading home. The other played cat and mouse with this Trump supporter flying an American flag. He stopped and blared the national anthem, then sped away before Antifa could catch up to him.
One man chose to argue with the protesters, until he fled into an apartment building. One anti-fascist grabbed our camera lens to try and prevent us from documenting the incident.
Without Trump supporters or the Proud Boys here, Antifa had very little to rail against, so the day ended without major incident.
VIDEO: Retired Oakland cop attended US Capitol riot, OPD internal affairs investigation underway
RELATED INAUGURATION STORIES & VIDEOS:
- President Biden's inaugural address: Watch speech video, read transcript from Inauguration Day 2021
- LA poet Amanda Gorman, 22, recites 'The Hill We Climb' at inauguration ceremony
- Why are there 49 vice presidents and 46 presidents?
- Joe Biden Life, Timeline: Family, career, path to the White House
- First official act: Joe Biden signing executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
- Kamala Harris: Watch her journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
- Kamala Harris' sorority sisters reflect on their friend's historic journey
- Donald Trump leaves White House for last time as president, says departure 'not a long term goodbye'
- Read the letters outgoing Presidents left for their successors in the Oval Office
- How the Bush family handled their presidential transitions of power
- @POTUS Twitter account to be transferred to Joe Biden, but no followers
- Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
- The long, painful road that brought President-elect Biden to Oval Office
- How White House staff moves one president in, another out in just 5 hours