Driver arrested after video shows him doing donuts, crashing into light pole in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Antioch Police Department is sending out a warning after a person was caught on camera doing donuts in a parking lot and ultimately crashing into a light pole.

The video was posted to the police department's Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the post, it said after the driver of the car hit the light pole he tried to run away but officers were able to arrest him.

He is being charged with reckless driving and a 30-day hold has been placed on the man's vehicle.

Police say this activity is a reminder that if you participate in any sideshow activity and are caught, your car will be towed and you could have your license suspended for up to six months. They also warn you could be arrested.

