Contra Costa County Fire officials say flames started by attempted gas theft destroyed six cars at the Antioch eBART parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Attempted gas theft at Antioch eBART lot causes fire, destroys 6 cars, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County Fire officials say flames destroyed six parked vehicles at the Antioch eBART parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it appears the fire was ignited during an attempted gasoline theft.

Antioch and BART police are investigating the incident.