Antioch mayor announces more officers placed on leave after investigation into police dept.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch's mayor announced Thursday that an ongoing investigation into the city's Police Department has led to additional officers placed on leave.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe was not able to go into more details about the specific allegations against these officers or how many officers are involved.

The investigation is being led by the FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

"It is clear we have a cultural and systemic problem that persists to this very day," Mayor Thorpe said. "As a result, the residents of our city are going to pay excessive amount of money for potential law enforcement support from outside agencies, loss of manpower, potential litigation and outside independent investigations. To say that I'm outraged is an understatement as it relates to this matter, but I'm also deeply disappointed."

"I personally do not have a problem making any management changes if the people sitting in these chairs of authority cannot accept that reality. That goes for all positions from all of our departments, including the chief of police all the way up to the city manager."

At least eight of the city's 57 police officers were under investigation last year, and the district attorney announced the investigation was related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers.

The Pittsburg Police Department has said on social media that the investigation "involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg police officers."

The mayor said Thursday if he is not briefed on a plan for moving forward soon, he will be calling a special meeting of the Antioch City Council where the police chief will be present to answer questions, particularly about how to maintain police service levels.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

