Antioch police chief announces retirement ahead of subpoena to testify in texting scandal case

Fifteen Antioch police officers involved in the texting scandal were subpoenaed to testify in court this Friday. But not all of them may be coming.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments in the Antioch police texting scandal as some of the officers were set to go to court. Fifteen officers were subpoenaed to testify in court this Friday. But not all of them may be coming.

"We don't want to put light on somebody that may have injuries, but we do believe this is kind of a convenient time for this to happen," says Frank Sterling.

Sterling is 50-year resident of the city and community activist with the group Reimagine Antioch. He sued the Antioch police department several years ago for excessive use of force, and won.

"I'm curious as to how that system works, that they could suddenly have a doctor's note two or three days before they have to testify," says Sterling.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

RELATED: New report reveals Antioch officers referred to police chief as 'gorilla' in text messages

Defense attorney Carmela Caramango filed a Racial Justice Act motion for her client Terryonn Pugh. Pugh was targeted by Antioch police officers in their text messages.

California's new Racial Justice Act was passed in 2020. It allows legal challenges to charges, convictions and sentencing that may be influenced by systemic bias.

The hearing could result in criminal charges being dropped for Pugh and three others accused of committing a series of gang-related shootings.

The evidentiary hearing on that motion is set for Friday, for which the officers were subpoenaed.

EXCLUSIVE: Antioch police chief calls texting scandal 'hate speech;' open to federal oversight

In May, a judge found proof of racial bias and racism in the charging decisions by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Caramango says black people were up to 40 percent more likely to be charged with special enhancements compared to others.

"And that's significant. When you charge a somebody with a special circumstance, you are asking the court to impose a mandatory of life without any possibility of parole. Ever," Caramango told ABC7 News in May.

On Monday, ABC7 News learned that some of the officers were excused from appearing. The response to each of the five officers' subpoena states: "The officer is off work due to an industrial injury and has not been medically cleared by his/her physician to attend court."

Each document was signed off by Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford.

"The medical excuse that I am reading about, that is being alleged, is not enough," says Monica Wilson, Antioch City Council Member presenting District 4. "I think it is kind of funny, or suspect, that this is happening right before the court date. For me, unless it is a true medical emergency, they should be able to go."

RELATED: Alleged Antioch PD racist texts addressed as tensions flare at city council meeting

ABC7 News has also confirmed that Chief Ford has been subpoenaed to testify on Friday as well.

And early Wednesday evening, Chief Ford announced he is retiring from the Antioch Police Department. His last day will be August 11.

Wilson says she was hoping that the investigation would allow some transparency into the department. Especially since this is the first time any of the officers would appear in court.

"We see defendants being wheeled in wheelchairs, and brought in. And now, in this day and age of technology, to even Zoom in. So, I do not understand what the issue is with them. Why they cannot be there," explains Wilson.

RELATED: Civil rights investigation launched into Antioch PD for alleged racist texts, excessive force

In email to ABC7 News, Lieutenant Michael Mellone writes: "Although I cannot comment on specific individuals due to medical privacy reasons and personnel rules, we are not allowed to order an employee to perform any functions that a physician has said they are not able to do. To do so would subject the City to unnecessary and potentially costly liability. We will continue to facilitate subpoena service for our employees that do not have any restrictions that would preclude them from appearing in court."

Rick Callender, President of the California and Hawaii Chapter of the NAACP, says the officers involved in the texting scandal should be federally prosecuted.

"The liability that the city should be worried about is the liability of these officer have given to them, from their racist actions of treatment of people like slaves. That is the real liability they should be worried about," says Callender.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live