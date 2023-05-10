Civil rights investigation launched into Antioch PD for alleged racist texts, excessive force

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday that the state is launching a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department for alleged racist texts between officers and civil rights violations by officers.

RELATED: 40% of Antioch police force likely involved in alleged racist texting scandal, public defender says

Bonta says they will look into claims of excessive force by Antioch officers with an impact on communities of color, as well as the use of police canines in the city. Also, the alleged racist texts between officers will be part of the investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: Antioch police chief calls texting scandal 'hate speech;' open to federal oversight

Bonta said, "Public safety is built on trust." But he said there may have been a breach of trust in Antioch.

The goal is to enforce corrective action if violations are discovered.

Right now, 38 of 99 Antioch officers are on leave in connection with the allegations.

The DOJ investigation is separate from the criminal investigations by the FBI and the local DA's office.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the city of Antioch, I would like to thank the Attorney General for launching a critically needed civil rights investigation of the Antioch Police Department.



The racism within the Antioch Police Department is rooted deeply within the culture, as it is one that has unfortunately protected and rewarded racism.



Contrary to the narrative the police department is seeking to tell, it is not a normal day at the Antioch Police Department. This issue will not, and should not, quietly go away. Instead, it needs leadership willing to make the necessary decisions to fully rid the department of the vile culture of racism that has historically engulfed it.



For that reason, I am again asking Chief Steve Ford, to immediately terminate the officers that were identified by the FBI and Contra Costa District Attorney as the authors of the racist texts. Anything less than termination is a clear sign that the police department is not serious about real reforms."

ABC7 News has reached out to the Antioch Police Department for a statement.

EXCLUSIVE: I-Team obtains cellphone video at center of Antioch police excessive force lawsuit

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live