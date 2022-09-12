Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say

ANTIOCH, CA (KGO) -- Authorities on Monday are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.

The incident happened on westbound Highway 4 just before Hillcrest Ave. around 6 a.m.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Some westbound lanes briefly closed before reopening just before 7:30 a.m.

No word if there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.