SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Cupertino-based Apple has announced it will temporarily close all of its California stores for the foreseeable future due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Stores will remain open for pickup of existing online orders or Genius Bar appointments. The site says some locations are honoring appointments through December 22.
Several stores in the Bay Area, including in San Francisco, say the store is "temporarily closed."
An ABC7 News executive producer says she received a phone call saying her repaired laptop needs to be picked-up because of the temporary closure.
Click here for a list of stores.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Apple to temporarily close all California stores due to COVID-19 case surge
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More