Former Apple engineer shares struggles with gender wage gap, why she ultimately left industry

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10397956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

What's behind the wage gap between women and men (1 of 4)

Women always earned less than men. At current rates, the World Economic Forum says it will take more than 250 years to close the gender pay gap. Here's a look at why.