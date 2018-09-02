APPLE

Apple store in Burlingame robbed

A display table is seen after a robbery at an Apple store in Burlingame, Calif. on Sunday, September 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --
An Apple store in Burlingame was robbed Sunday morning when thieves entered the store and started grabbing items from display tables, according to police.

RELATED: Security cameras capture rash of brazen Apple Store robberies in California

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the store shortly before 11:30 a.m. taking items from the tables near the front door in a matter of seconds.

Thieves hit an Apple store in Emeryville last week. A store in Santa Rosa was robbed Thursday in a similar incident.
