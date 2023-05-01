Woman stung more than 75 times in bee swarm and attack during family photo shoot in Arizona

A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after being stung by bees more than 75 times during a family photo shoot.

The woman is also being hailed as a hero, because it was her quick-thinking that saved her two children from the worst from the army of bees. The mother put them in the car as she took the brunt of the stings.

Rescue crews used foam to calm the bees and save the children from the car.

An audio recording of the grandmother's 911 call was released by AZ Fire Medical on Instagram, and she can be heard saying that her daughter cannot get in the car as the dispatcher on the other end remains calm.

The mother has thankfully made a full recovery.

Officials also shared some advice for dealing with bee attacks: "If you are attacked by bees, getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water and do not fight the bees."