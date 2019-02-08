Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell

A man armed with a gun is barricaded inside a Denny's restaurant in Campbell. Police believe he is the only person inside. (KGO-TV)

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
A man armed with a gun is barricaded inside a Denny's restaurant on Bascom Avenue in Campbell, police said.

Police believe he is the only person inside. A SWAT team is at the scene.

Police have closed the streets at South Bascom and Arroyo Seco Drive.

Police are using a loudspeaker to try and communicate with the man.

