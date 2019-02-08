Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell

Bascom Avenue is blocked off in both directions in Campbell near the Denny’s. (Between Campbell Ave. & Shady Dale Ave.)

Standoff right now. Campbell Police trying to communicate with the man inside via loudspeaker. pic.twitter.com/9ESfRDFetX — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 8, 2019

A man armed with a gun is barricaded inside a Denny's restaurant on Bascom Avenue in Campbell, police said.Police believe he is the only person inside. A SWAT team is at the scene.Police have closed the streets at South Bascom and Arroyo Seco Drive.Police are using a loudspeaker to try and communicate with the man.