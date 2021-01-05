2 doctors plead guilty in connection to COVID-19 antibody test fraud case against South Bay biotech company

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6241841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner of a Silicon Valley laboratory has been arrested and charged with fraud in connection with his COVID-19 antibody test.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two doctors pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to commit health care fraud" in San Jose Federal Court Monday afternoon.This is in connection with a COVID-19 antibody test developed by Arrayit of Sunnyvale.Doctors Julie Taguchi and Madan Mohan face a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.They are expected to testify against Arrayit founder Mark Schena.Prosecutors say the company's coronavirus antibody test often gave false results, and that Arrayit bundled the COVID-19 test with extensive allergy tests for which they could bill Medi-Cal at a much higher rate.Both Taguchi and Mohan admitted they allowed Arrayit to use their medical licenses, to submit Medi-Cal reimbursements for patients they had never seen.