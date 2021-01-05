Coronavirus California

2 doctors plead guilty in connection to COVID-19 antibody test fraud case against South Bay biotech company

The doctors face a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two doctors pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to commit health care fraud" in San Jose Federal Court Monday afternoon.

This is in connection with a COVID-19 antibody test developed by Arrayit of Sunnyvale.

I-TEAM: Owner of Silicon Valley lab accused of filing more than $69M in false COVID-19 test claims

Doctors Julie Taguchi and Madan Mohan face a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

They are expected to testify against Arrayit founder Mark Schena.

Prosecutors say the company's coronavirus antibody test often gave false results, and that Arrayit bundled the COVID-19 test with extensive allergy tests for which they could bill Medi-Cal at a much higher rate.

Both Taguchi and Mohan admitted they allowed Arrayit to use their medical licenses, to submit Medi-Cal reimbursements for patients they had never seen.

The owner of a Silicon Valley laboratory has been arrested and charged with fraud in connection with his COVID-19 antibody test.



