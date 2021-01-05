2 doctors plead guilty in connection to COVID-19 antibody test fraud case against South Bay biotech company

This is in connection with a COVID-19 antibody test developed by Arrayit of Sunnyvale.
I-TEAM: Owner of Silicon Valley lab accused of filing more than $69M in false COVID-19 test claims
Doctors Julie Taguchi and Madan Mohan face a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
They are expected to testify against Arrayit founder Mark Schena.
Prosecutors say the company's coronavirus antibody test often gave false results, and that Arrayit bundled the COVID-19 test with extensive allergy tests for which they could bill Medi-Cal at a much higher rate.
Both Taguchi and Mohan admitted they allowed Arrayit to use their medical licenses, to submit Medi-Cal reimbursements for patients they had never seen.
