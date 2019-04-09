Uganda kidnapping: Arrests made in Kimberly Sue Endicott's kidnapping

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of an American tourist who has since been freed.

Police did not specify how many people were arrested but said they are "actively investigating" the kidnapping which took place on April 2 in a national park.

The victims - Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa, California, and local driver Jean-Paul Mirenge - were freed Sunday.

RELATED: American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda

Police said the hunt for the kidnappers, including "raids and extensive searches," is taking place in southwestern Uganda.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ugandan authorities to find the perpetrators.

The kidnappers had demanded a $500,000 ransom after abducting the two at gunpoint.

Ugandan officials say no ransom was paid, but a tourism operator said that money was paid to secure Endicott's release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
africasafarikidnapping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News