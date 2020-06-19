Art Submission Terms and Conditions

By submitting video, photos and/or other media to KGO-TV/ABC7., you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took and/or made the image/video/ other media and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give KGO-TV/ABC7, on behalf of KGO-TV, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video/ other media on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You give KGO-TV/ABC7, on behalf of KGO-TV, permission to distribute the image/video/ other media to KGO-TV/ABC7 licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that KGO-TV/ABC7, on behalf of KGO-TV, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
