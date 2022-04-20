Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport in connection with 2021 shooting, police say

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred in Hollywood on Nov. 6.

Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky appear at the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, in Paris on Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

Detectives took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

A$AP Rocky had just landed aboard a private jet from Barbados when he was arrested by the LAPD, who waited for him to land, a high-ranking LAPD official told ABC News.

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, the LAPD statement said. The rapper is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. He and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

A$AP Rocky's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He and his girlfriend Rihanna announced in late January that she is pregnant with their child.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
