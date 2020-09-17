otrc

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Christopher French

LOS ANGELES -- Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mother.

The former Disney Channel star and husband Christopher French announced their pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in photos posted to Instagram Thursday. This will be their first child.



"I can't stop smiling," Tisdale posted to her story.

"We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of Love from all over the world for this little one," French, a musician, wrote.

Other celebs joined in on the celebration. "High School Musical" costar Vanessa Hudgens wrote that she was "so so happy" for the couple and actress Patricia Heaton said she "couldn't be more excited" for her TV daughter.
