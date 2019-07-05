Assault suspect on the run hit by car, killed while trying to cross I-280 in San Francisco: Police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple agencies are investigating after an assault suspect was hit by a car and killed Thursday in San Francisco.
Around 4:57 pm police responded to call about at assault at Muni's Balboa Station.
When officers got there, the suspect fled the scene and ran onto the northoubnd I-280 freeway, according to San Francisco PD.
While running across the Geneva Ave. off-ramp, the suspect was struck and killed, police said.
"The assault victim remained on scene and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries," police said.
California Highway Patrol will handle the fatal freeway collision, while SFPD handles the assault.
All lanes of northbound 280 are back open after a temporary closure.
Further details are not available at this time.
