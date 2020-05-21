Coronavirus

Health officials shutter defiant New Jersey gym days after it reopens

BELLMAWR, N.J. -- Health officials have shuttered a gym in southern New Jersey that reopened this week in defiance of a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Orange stickers from the Camden County Health Department declaring an embargo and a four-page notice from the state Department of Health were found Thursday taped to the door of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr. The gym's owners said the signs were placed on the storefront sometime during the overnight hours.

The gym reopened on Monday and had continued daily operations, receiving summonses each day for violating the state order. Ian Smith, a co-owner of the gym, told WTXF-TV in Philadelphia that he and partner Frank Trumbetti plan on "dealing" with the notices and reopen on Friday. Smith said the gym could have opened Thursday, but they did not want to violate the health department's order.

EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Gym owner defies shutdown order to open for a second day of business, receives additional citation



The gym's owners have said the decision to resume operations at the members-only facility was not about financial gain, but rather a question of Constitutional rights. They have also cited several steps they have taken to ensure social distancing.

Among the precautions the gym owners took were taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of the building's capacity, meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights.

Gym staff are taking patrons' temperatures at the door and anyone at 100.4 or above will not be allowed inside. The gym's owners have also said it wouldn't allow any new members to join.

For App Users, Click Here to View New Jersey Department Emergency Closure Order
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
UC campuses expected to hold mix of in-person and online classes in fall
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
iPhone update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
San Jose pushes for tougher rules on face coverings amid pandemic
Show More
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, counties and more
1,200 California pastors demand churches be opened
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News