Atlanta airport no longer the busiest in the world

Atlanta airport no longer world's busiest airport

ATLANTA -- For more than 20 years, Atlanta's airport has consistently been the busiest airport in the world, but not anymore.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been dethroned and relegated to second place, CNN reported.

RELATED: O'Hare drops to seventh busiest airport in the world

According to Airports Council International, the new number one is Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in southeast China.

However, a lot of travelers think Atlanta will take back the top spot as the pandemic ends.

RELATED: Midway ranked as worst airport in US, report says

The coronavirus made 2020 an unprecedented year. Air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reportedly declined more than 61% with just 43 million passengers compared to 110 million the prior year.
