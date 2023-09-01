ACC votes to invite Stanford and Cal football, sources tell ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Programs at Stanford and Cal football will join the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.

ACC Presidents and chancellors voted in favor of the Western expansion Friday morning, according to our sister network ESPN.

That gives the schools a home after eight teams left their current conference, the Pac-12.

Some ACC schools were concerned about travel considering most of the programs are based on the east coast.

The ACC also voted to add Southern Methodist University -- which is based in Dallas.