93-year-old woman dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior living facility

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A resident of a San Mateo senior living home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said.

Three residents of Atria Hillsdale Senior Living Facility were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The 93-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family," Atria said in a statement.

The facility has suspended employees involved while it investigates, and the facility also is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

Other details weren't immediately released.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and if any witnesses have additional information they are urged to contact Segregant Detective Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660.

Read Atria's full statement below:

When this occurred, our staff immediately contacted authorities, and the residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. We are conducting our own internal investigation, and the employees involved have been suspended until this investigation concludes. We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times. Out of respect for the people involved, we cannot comment further."