More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

The file photo shows the late fall skyline of Austin, Texas, with Interstate 35 in the foreground. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring at least 22 people, authorities said.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.


At least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS reported. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

TV footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.


Authorities described it as a "crane collision" and a "structural collapse," but they did not immediately provide more details.
