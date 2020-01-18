Authorities identify mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car in East Oakland as she was picking up her child from school.It happened at 98th Avenue and Cherry Street, right in front of Elmhurst United Middle School.The Alameda County Coroner has identified the mom as 40-year-old Miesha Ellese Singleton.John Sasaki, Communications Director for OUSD, says Singleton was struck right as school got out at 3:15 p.m."There was a parent of one of our students who's in a crosswalk walking across the street and got hit by and got hit by a car that was speeding. The car sped off and left her on the ground," Sasaki said.Public Information Officer for Oakland Police, Felicia Aisthorpe, says they are looking for the driver responsible."The vehicle is going to be a newer Nissan Maxima, its white in color, and it's going to have damage to the passenger side windshield," Aisthorpe said.John Sasaki said this is devastating not only for the family but all of the students and adults that were there."I don't know how many kids were outside. It could have been a 100 or more. And a lot of them saw what happened," Sasaki said.Keith Levell has been a custodian at the middle school for seven years and says this is the third time he's known of a hit and run related incident in front of the middle school.School staff say drivers often speed on 98th Avenue."I hope the city you know can come together and make this a better crosswalk for everybody you know. I don't know if they should put lights up there or not," Levell said."This is something that has to stop, we need people to slow down because it could be your friend, your child, your aunt, your uncle, who knows. It could be someone you love- and now their life is over," Sasaki said.