Authorities search for man who fled police at Oakland Airport

FILE -- Oakland International Airport (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say fled from police and hit a gate at the Oakland International Airport on Sunday.

The suspect rammed a gate on the airport tarmac and ran from deputies, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man may have jumped into the water surrounding the airport.

There is no active threat to air traffic.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandsearchairport security
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Police union says large crowd attacked SJ officers
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Chemicals used in apparent suicide at San Jose hotel force evacuations
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Giants players deliver $30K check to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Show More
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
2 killed in car crash while racing in San Jose, police say
Pit bull puppy stolen from SF shelter found in East Oakland
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
How is the strength of a hurricane measured?
More TOP STORIES News