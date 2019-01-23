PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors

With Waymo, Tesla and other companies actively working on autonomous vehicle development, the car of the future is also providing engineers and carmakers an opportunity to re-imagine the look, functionality and use of the interior space.Yanfeng Automotive, a Shanghai based company that works with major automakers globally, is unveiling its latest concept interiors Wednesday in Sunnyvale.It's called XiM20, short for Experience in Motion 2020.We'll show you some of the ideas and concepts they've come up with later today on ABC7 News. In the meantime, here are some photos provided by Yanfeng that will give you a glimpse at the future.Yanfeng envisions giving passengers the ability to customize the vehicle to meet their needs, whether it's to enjoy the scenery in front or to have lounge or work space in the back.Sophisticated touch screens will allow passengers to deploy features they want.They've come up with ultraviolet lighting to sanitize the surfaces, seats that rotate 180 degrees so a passenger can engage in face-to-face conversations with others, an alert system to remind people to take items they may have stowed away in a bin (have you ever left something behind on an airplane?), and targeted audio systems that can locate a passenger and delivery entertainment to that individual without bothering others.There seems to be a blank canvas for designers and engineers, but what will consumers want and pay for? What about passenger safety? We'll look into these issues, too.