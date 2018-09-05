Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard

PLANO, Texas --Toyota is recalling 192,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a wiring problem that could lead to a fire, the company announced Wednesday.
The safety recall covers certain 2016-2018 model year hybird Prius vehicles.
According to company officials, the vehicles impacted have an engine wire harness connected to the power control unit that could wear over time and cause an electrical short circuit and even a fire.
Dealers will either replace the engine wire harness assembly with protective tape. If the wire core is not exposed, the protective tape will be installed.
All repairs will be free.
Owners who have to take their car in will be notified starting in late September.
To check a car's recall status, visit Toyota's website or the NHTSA site and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
Customers with questions can call (800) 331-4331.
