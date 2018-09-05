TOYOTA

Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

Toyota recalls 192K hybrid Prius vehicles over fire hazard (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Lenaé Frazier
PLANO, Texas --
Toyota is recalling 192,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a wiring problem that could lead to a fire, the company announced Wednesday.

The safety recall covers certain 2016-2018 model year hybird Prius vehicles.

According to company officials, the vehicles impacted have an engine wire harness connected to the power control unit that could wear over time and cause an electrical short circuit and even a fire.

Dealers will either replace the engine wire harness assembly with protective tape. If the wire core is not exposed, the protective tape will be installed.

All repairs will be free.

Owners who have to take their car in will be notified starting in late September.

To check a car's recall status, visit Toyota's website or the NHTSA site and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Customers with questions can call (800) 331-4331.

For more stories, photos and videos on Toyota, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivetoyotarecallauto recallu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYOTA
Consumer Catch-up: Toyota recall, Passport prices rising
Companies donate millions to Harvey relief efforts
Automakers struggling to replace recalled Takata air bags
Rescue crews say Prius driver fortunate after San Rafael bus accident
More toyota
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
More Automotive
Top Stories
Reports: Palo Alto plane crash survivors are mother and daughter, pilot killed
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi; 1 death reported from storm
Timeline of Kaepernick's push for social justice
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Mystery Writers Conference to help wordsmiths network in Corte Madera
THIS IS CANDYTOPIA: A sugar-coated dreamscape hidden in San Francisco
Show More
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
Vet who suggested Kaepernick kneel reacts to Nike deal
Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses
SFPD deterrent to recent Apple thefts
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
More News