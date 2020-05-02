Pets & Animals

Baby whale breaches dozens of times in front of boat off SoCal coast - VIDEO

A baby humpback whale was seen breaching in the water off Newport Beach dozens of times last weekend.
By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- The beaches may be closed, but whales are still frolicking off the coast of Orange County.

RELATED: Photos show humpback whales breaching, possibly reacting to 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Hollister

Incredible video shot by a whale-watching boat captured a baby humpback having some fun, breaching in and out of the water dozens of times off the coast of Newport Beach.

The boat crew says the whale, which they nicknamed Popcorn, was seen breaching more than 100 times on Sunday, April 26.
