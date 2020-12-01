Spoiler Alert: 'The Mandalorian' reveals Baby Yoda's real name

The viral character known as Baby Yoda now has a real name.
In a new episode of the Star Wars Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian", it is revealed that Baby Yoda is actually Grogu.
The character has been well-known by fans as "Baby Yoda" since the start of the 2019 series. Mainly because of his resemblance to the Jedi Master Yoda.
In the series, Grogu has only been referenced as "the child." However, the new episode gives insight to Grogu's backstory and origin that was otherwise unknown.
The Mandalorian streams weekly on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
