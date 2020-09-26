Group of demonstrators in Redwood City hold rally in support of police, counter protesters blocked by officers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police blocked counter protesters from reaching a rally to support law enforcement in Redwood City.Friday afternoon's clash unfolded across the street from the event taking place at Courthouse Square.That's where about 50 people carried signs and waved flags to support police.One man knelt while the national anthem was sung.Organizers urged people to not bring signs denouncing Black Lives Matter but one person held one reading "Black Lives Murder."They intended to keep the message pro-police."The basic message is we like our police the way it is. We don't want to reimagine it. We don't think it's worth re-imagining it right now when we are having so many issues in this country," said organizer Maria Rutenberg. "I've lived in Redwood City for 25 years. I've never seen anything that crazy in terms of treatment of police the way they're being demonized and defamed and I don't think it's fair. It's one thing to advocate for police reform it's another to create a culture where police are individually attacked."Sponsors also told us the event was planned a month ago and it had nothing to do with this week's decision to *not* charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.