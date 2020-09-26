Society

Group of demonstrators in Redwood City hold rally in support of police, counter protesters blocked by officers

By Kris Reyes
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police blocked counter protesters from reaching a rally to support law enforcement in Redwood City.

Friday afternoon's clash unfolded across the street from the event taking place at Courthouse Square.

RELATED: 'We Back Blue': Hundreds rally in Napa to support law enforcement

That's where about 50 people carried signs and waved flags to support police.

One man knelt while the national anthem was sung.

Organizers urged people to not bring signs denouncing Black Lives Matter but one person held one reading "Black Lives Murder."

They intended to keep the message pro-police.

RELATED: 'If there's no justice, how can we have peace?' 'Go-slow' caravan ties up Bay Area bridge traffic

"The basic message is we like our police the way it is. We don't want to reimagine it. We don't think it's worth re-imagining it right now when we are having so many issues in this country," said organizer Maria Rutenberg. "I've lived in Redwood City for 25 years. I've never seen anything that crazy in terms of treatment of police the way they're being demonized and defamed and I don't think it's fair. It's one thing to advocate for police reform it's another to create a culture where police are individually attacked."

Sponsors also told us the event was planned a month ago and it had nothing to do with this week's decision to *not* charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredwood cityprotestrace in americarallypolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where fire danger is highest in the Bay Area this weekend
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Bicyclist braves Bay Bridge, draws honks from drivers
Prop 15: Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
5-year-old Santa Rosa girl receives letter from Queen Elizabeth
Show More
COVID-19 help: How Oakland, SF are supporting Latino communities
Surge in home appliance sales creating shortages amid COVID-19
DOJ sends letter urging SF to open churches
SF's Charles Schwab donates catering services to families in need
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
More TOP STORIES News