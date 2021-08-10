Shopping

Back to school shoppers could face shortage of supplies, gadgets

EMBED <>More Videos

Back to school shoppers could face shortage of supplies, tech

Parents could face fewer choices and higher prices while doing their back-to-school shopping this year, with a supply shortage coming just weeks before students head back to class -- most in person.

Some families have delayed the dreaded money drop on school supplies due to financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic, but with COVID closing factories and slowing the supply chain on many products, expect reduced options for anything with a microchip.

That includes items from computers to speakers, headphones to TVs.

The Chromebook is popular because many schools use it, but stores could not get them at all last year. They're in stock now, but it's unknown how long the supply will last.

While retailers have plenty of coffee pots, microwaves, fans, air conditioners, and air purifiers for the dorm room, shoppers should expect lower inventory on traditional popular picks.

So for backpack brands or sports equipment, get out or order online -- the earlier the better.

Experts said they expect demand will be also high on products like shoes, stationery, and some gadgets.

While we won't see major shortages, they believe consumers may have less choice because of the supply chain issues.

The National Retail Federation says consumers plan to spend this year as students return to class, and on average, families will spend $848.90 on items such as clothing and supplies.

That's $59 more than last year.

Spending is expected to reach $37.1 billion, up from $33.8 billion last year, an all-time high.

Some teachers and families say they're looking forward to in-person learning, and they've been shopping earlier so they can be prepared for whatever happens this school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingback to schoolgadgetseducationtechnologyshopping
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News