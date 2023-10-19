Bad Bunny announces 2024 Most Wanted Tour with stops in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grammy Award-winning superstar Bad Bunny is returning to the Bay Area.

The Puerto Rican music sensation on Thursday announced the dates for his 2024 Most Wanted Tour. He will perform at the Chase Center on March 1 and 2.

Last year, the artist played a sold-out performance at the Oakland's Coliseum.

Before the show, Bad Bunny and his entourage stopped by the Bay Area's much-adored Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food for a meal.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans can preregister for ticket access now.