Protesters call on SF DA to release video footage in fatal Walgreens shooting

Protesters called on the San Francisco DA to release video footage showing the killing of Banko Brown by a security guard at Walgreens.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters were out in San Francisco's Mission District Monday, calling on District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to release video footage showing the killing of Banko Brown.

Late last month, a security guard shot and killed Brown in an incident at a Walgreens on Market Street.

"In order for us to hold all those who are responsible for Banko's untimely death and murder responsible for their actions," said Sanika Mahajan.

Jenkins has so far resisted calls to release any video.

In a statement Monday, she said that while she understands the need for transparency, the investigation is ongoing and a final decision on charges has not been made.

Jenkins stated that releasing any evidence before the investigation finishes is unethical and could compromise her team's work.

"I feel like they're hiding something. Something else has transpired in that store that we don't know about and they don't want us to see it," said Mystic Ceasar.

Despite the calls by these protesters to release the tapes, some legal analysts say they might not hold all the answers.

"People believe that video is going to be the panacea to everything, and that it explains why decisions were made but that's not the case frequently," said Steven Clark.

Clark is an attorney and legal analyst. He says the video is likely only one part of complex puzzle.

"The district attorney was careful to point out that this decision on self-defense wasn't made just on the video but rather the security guard's state of mind at the time he used deadly force," Clark said.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution Tuesday, calling on Jenkins to release the video and other evidence.

Until that time comes, though, the protesters say they're not going anywhere.

"Release them tapes. Or get somebody else to do your job because you're not doing it right. You're failing people. You're failing Banko," said Ceasar.

