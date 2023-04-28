Private security guard charged in deadly SF Walgreens shooting, police say

One person is injured after a shooting at a San Francisco Walgreens Thursday evening, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A security guard has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a San Francisco Walgreens Thursday evening, police say.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:33 p.m. at the store near 4th and Market Streets.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and the Chief Medical Examiner have identified her as Chynna Brown, from San Francisco

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The Brown was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she did not survive.

Police say that a theft occurred and the alleged suspect in the shooting was an on-duty private security guard.

SFPD has identified that suspect as 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, who they say has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on a homicide charge.

ABC7 News spoke to a woman outside of the store who said she was friends with the Brown. She says she was at the checkout register when she heard two shots and saw Brown collapse.

MORE: 1 killed, 4 injured in SF North Beach shooting, police say

"As soon as we were walking out, all we hear is boom, boom, and she dropped to the floor and I was looking at her, and that was that, said nothing," the friend who did not share her name, shared. "He didn't say anything - all he did was pick up that gun and shoot twice and walk to the back. The people that were in the store started charging at her."

Police say that there is still an active investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live