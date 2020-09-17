Politics

Barack Obama announces new memoir 'A Promised Land' due out after 2020 election

Former President Barack Obama has penned a new book that's due out this fall.

Obama made the book announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning. The book is titled "A Promised Land - The Presidential Memoirs, Vol. 1" and has a Nov. 17 release date, two weeks after election day.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama's tweet read. "In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody."



Penguin Random House is the publisher, according to the book's website.

Obama has written two other books, "The Audacity of Hope," which came out in 2006 and "Dreams From My Father" in 1995. Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming" was a New York Times Bestseller in 2018.

Both Barack and Michelle won a Grammy for best-spoken word album for narration for each of their works.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident barack obamabooksbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7, Red Cross team up for Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Toddler among 3 injured after car crashes into tree in Antioch
Vulnerable farmworkers wait for Newsom to sign relief bill
Jewish students in Marin targeted in cruel social media posts
Are you getting mysterious EDD letters? Here's why
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
Show More
Despite pandemic, Bay Area celebrates Mexican Independence Day
Daughter makes viral plea to help dad's taco truck
Pumpkin patches, Halloween traditions in limbo due to COVID-19
SF proposes impounding cars driven in sideshows
Teen who beat COVID-19 nearly died twice, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News