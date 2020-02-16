Hollywood star Barbara Eden honored by San Francisco Conservatory of Music

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hollywood star Barbara Eden was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.Eden was best known for her role in the 1960's sitcom, "I Dream of Jeannie" and she was a vocalist at the conservatory.Eden moved to San Francisco when she was 3 years old and she was named Miss San Francisco in 1951.She moved to Los Angeles for her acting career and she called the town "a whole different world."Now at 88 years old, Eden looks back at her time in the Bay Area fondly.