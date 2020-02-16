Society

Hollywood star Barbara Eden honored by San Francisco Conservatory of Music

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hollywood star Barbara Eden was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Eden was best known for her role in the 1960's sitcom, "I Dream of Jeannie" and she was a vocalist at the conservatory.

Eden moved to San Francisco when she was 3 years old and she was named Miss San Francisco in 1951.

She moved to Los Angeles for her acting career and she called the town "a whole different world."

Now at 88 years old, Eden looks back at her time in the Bay Area fondly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoactorhollywoodmusicawardwomen of distinction
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News