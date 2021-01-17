restaurant

COVID-19 Impact: San Francisco restaurant to receive financial help from Barstool Fund

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the ongoing pandemic in which many businesses are struggling, especially in food service, some are getting help.

This week, a San Francisco restaurant is getting some much-needed financial assistance.

Tia Margarita Mexican restaurant has been selected as the next Barstool Fund business.

RELATED: 'Desperate situation': Pleasanton restaurants offer outdoor dining despite extended stay-at-home order

The fund helps family-run businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures.

Tia Margarita is a third generation restaurant owned by all women.

RELATED: San Francisco's oldest restaurant Tadich Grill receives financial help

It's been in the Richmond District for nearly 60 years.

The Tadich Grill in San Francisco also received assistance from the same fund earlier this month.

