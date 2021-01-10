'Desperate situation': Pleasanton restaurants open for outdoor dining as Bay Area ICU capacity drops to 3 percent

Several restaurants in Pleasanton have decided to open tonight for outdoor dining, arguing the Bay Area regional stay at home order has lapsed. Sidetrack now has a wait as people pull up for dinner. pic.twitter.com/pcjsGwDdq2 — Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) January 9, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Several restaurants in Pleasanton opened their patios for outdoor dining Friday night, the same day the Bay Area region dipped to 3% ICU capacity."I didn't know what to expect," said Todd Utikal, owner of Sidetrack Bar and Grill in Downtown Pleasanton, who announced the opening Friday morning on Facebook.By 6 p.m., his restaurant had a 45 minute wait as customers eagerly lined up to do something that has been prohibited in Alameda County since December 7.That's when the county voluntarily entered into the state's regional Stay-at-Home order, which does not allow outdoor dining. The Bay Area region as a whole didn't officially enter the Stay at Home order until Dec. 17.The three-week order was set to expire on January 8, barring an extension. While the California Department of Public Health announced Friday that the "Bay Area remains under the Regional Stay at Home Order," it did not release any specifics about an extension.To Utikal, this created somewhat of a gray area."We just felt the Governor had not extended the shelter-in-place order, so we stocked up our food, hired back some staff and we felt let's open up outdoors," he said.Alameda County did not respond to our request for comment, but they did issue a statement saying "For the order to be lifted, the State's projections must show that our region is expected to meet or exceed 15% ICU capacity in the next four weeks. We cannot communicate next steps until the State formally announces our region's status."More guidance is expected on Saturday. Given the low ICU percentage, an extension is likely."The current 3.5% ICU bed capacity is a strong indication that the state will extend the order past the three-week minimum time period," read the statement from Alameda County, citing Thursday's ICU number.But an extension could cause further hardship for already struggling bars and restaurants."There are a lot of us in the restaurant business that are in a desperate situation. We are a month or two from going out of business," said Barbara McKay.She owns McKay's Taproom and Beer Garden in Downtown Pleasanton with her husband.They also were looking forward to the end of the Stay at Home order on January 8th, citing confusion on whether it has been extended or not."So we have decided to open in the safe and clean environment that we have always had," said McKay.She argues, outdoor dining has not been proven to be a major driver of coronavirus transmission and that restaurants have been unfairly targeted by the ongoing restrictions."We would never make this decision if we didn't feel it was not a health risk to our community and was not the morally right thing to do," said McKay.