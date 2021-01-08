San Francisco's oldest restaurant Tadich Grill receives financial help

On Thursday, the restaurant's owners learned they would be getting up to $31,000 a month, courtesy of the Barstool Fund. The fund is organized to help family-run businesses impacted by Covid-19 closures.
The city's oldest restaurant has been closed for the most part since March and costs are mounting.
Jen Whitaker, the daughter of one of Tadich Grill's owners, said the financial assistance comes at the perfect time. She said, "Even when a business is closed, there are ongoing costs that pile up. We are paying for electricity to run our security cameras and electricity to run our freezer."
Whitaker said her family is committed to reopening Tadich Grill when they can resume indoor dining.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic