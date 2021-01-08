Coronavirus California

San Francisco's oldest restaurant Tadich Grill receives financial help

"Even when a business is closed, there are ongoing costs that pile up."
By Tim Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic Tadich Grill is getting some much needed financial assistance since it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the restaurant's owners learned they would be getting up to $31,000 a month, courtesy of the Barstool Fund. The fund is organized to help family-run businesses impacted by Covid-19 closures.

The city's oldest restaurant has been closed for the most part since March and costs are mounting.

Jen Whitaker, the daughter of one of Tadich Grill's owners, said the financial assistance comes at the perfect time. She said, "Even when a business is closed, there are ongoing costs that pile up. We are paying for electricity to run our security cameras and electricity to run our freezer."

Whitaker said her family is committed to reopening Tadich Grill when they can resume indoor dining.


