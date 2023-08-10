BART to soon implement new way to pay rider fares

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- BART just announced a new ability to pay your fare.

Soon riders can pay for their tickets simply by tapping a credit or debit card.

"The next generation of Clipper will be rolled out in 2024 and includes 'open payment' and transfer discounts. This also includes Google and Apple Pay without needing a digital Clipper card," the agency said on social media.

No exact date on this new implementation has been stated but BART assured riders who reached out that the current Clipper card payment system would still be accepted.