Transit ridership declining in the Bay Area, according to UCLA study

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A UCLA study commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Commission shows that ridership in the Bay Area is declining.

The full results of the study will be presented to a transit commission meeting on Wednesday.

The study identified three categories of riders: Choice or commute-oriented, Transit dependents and occasional riders.
In a period between 2009-2017, transit dependents and occasional riders both decreased by about 10 percent, while choice riders were up 13 percent.

Summary of the findings:

Bay Area ridership has fallen but more recently and less steeply than the rest of the nation

Off-peak declines are far steeper.

Evidence suggests that rising housing prices and ride-hail use loom large.

