BART says it will stop selling paper tickets on Nov. 30. Here's everything you need to know.

BART's paper tickets are going away for good: Here's what to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The good old-fashioned BART ticket is about to become a thing of the past.

BART says it will stop selling paper tickets on Nov. 30.

The change is coming as BART is getting ready to install new fare gates which do not accept paper tickets.

MORE: BART to soon implement new way to pay rider fares

With the paper tickets gone, what are the options for riders to pay fares? And what can riders do if they still have balance on an old paper ticket?

The San Francisco Standard reporter Garrett Leahy joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" at 3 p.m. to give a preview with everything you need to know.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live