BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station in SF

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART police are sweeping through trains this morning, demanding riders show proof of purchase. It's happening at the Embarcadero station.

BART police and fare evader inspectors board the trains and look at everyone's ticket. If someone did not pay for their ride, they are removed from the train. It takes a few minutes but riders we talked to did not mind the delay. They told us they were glad to see the police activity.

"People that are causing problems usually don't have tickets so I think it is incredible. I hope they keep it up," said David Goss as he sat onboard and waited for the sweep to be completed.

ABC7 Contributor Phil Matier first reported about the sweeps in the Chronicle, reporting that police estimate that they remove 75 to 100 people from the trains every time they do this.

BART has not decided how long these sweeps will last, saying it depends on the effectiveness of the sweeps. They have been doing them since the end of September.

BART estimates that the agency loses $25 million a year because of fare evaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobart policetrafficbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Show More
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
Mounting medical bills for Blu, the ultra-rare and pricey blue Hyacinth Macaw
Aaron Rodgers helps fire victims
More TOP STORIES News