Walnut Creek BART station closed due to person on tracks, expect major delay

The medical emergency was reported about 2:40 p.m. and all trains were initially stopped.
The person's condition has not been released.
Trains starting single tracking shortly before 4 p.m., according to a BART spokesman.
Train service on 1 of 2 tracks has been re-established between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill but Walnut Creek remains closed. Bus service to and from Walnut Creek is available. This is due to major medical emergency that began at 2:40.— SFBART (@SFBART) May 16, 2020
