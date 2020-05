Walnut Creek BART station closed due to person on tracks, expect major delay

Train service on 1 of 2 tracks has been re-established between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill but Walnut Creek remains closed. Bus service to and from Walnut Creek is available. This is due to major medical emergency that began at 2:40. — SFBART (@SFBART) May 16, 2020

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- BART trains are single tracking between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill but the Walnut Creek station remains closed Saturday afternoon while emergency crews respond to a person on the tracks.The medical emergency was reported about 2:40 p.m. and all trains were initially stopped.The person's condition has not been released.Trains starting single tracking shortly before 4 p.m., according to a BART spokesman.See the latest BART advisories and delays on their website here.