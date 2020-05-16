Walnut Creek BART station closed due to person on tracks, expect major delay

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- BART trains are single tracking between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill but the Walnut Creek station remains closed Saturday afternoon while emergency crews respond to a person on the tracks.

The medical emergency was reported about 2:40 p.m. and all trains were initially stopped.

The person's condition has not been released.

Trains starting single tracking shortly before 4 p.m., according to a BART spokesman.



See the latest BART advisories and delays on their website here.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
